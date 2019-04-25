Pulling letters penned by two children who had been sexually assaulted by a man put in a position of trust, a relative read to the court of how the two are still scarred by abuse.
"This man has taken a large part of my childhood from me," she wrote. "I don't ever want him to hurt anyone again."
Torn from a notebook, the pages were taken into the same courtroom where a jury found 38-year-old Chadburn Dewayne Lawrence guilty of aggravated child molestation and child molestation charges earlier this week.
Relatives of the two told them they didn't have to be in court for his sentencing. They had already done the best that could be expected of them and testified against Lawrence during his trial - now it was time to return to their lives.
"My nana tells me I'm not a victim but a survivor," she wrote about how Lawrence's actions had made her distrust men and she knew that it had hurt her uncles when they went to console her but she shied away. But now, she wrote, she has a new father who loves and protects her and with family support is getting better.
Lawrence, who kept his eyes facing the front of the courtroom as the letters were read. He only shook his head no when asked if he wished to speak.
"You deeply hurt them in a way they will never fully recover from," said Floyd County Superior Court Judge Kay Ann Wetherington before she sentenced him to 30 years in prison and a life term on supervised release.
As part of his sentence, Lawrence was ordered to have no contact with the girls or their family. He will also have to register as a sex offender and was ordered to have no contact with children.
He was originally arrested on the Floyd County charges in March 2018 and transported to Floyd County Jail from the Bay County Jail in Florida.
Floyd County Assistant District Attorney Morgan Bottger, said Lawrence is also facing additional charges in Gordon County and Cherokee County.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office warrants:
On March 12, a Gordon County detective received an investigation packet from Floyd County police concerning the alleged child molestation of two minors in Calhoun.
The lead investigator for Floyd County police set up an interview with the children at Harbor House in Rome, and then sent videos of the interview to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office detective.
After receiving the video interviews from Floyd County police, the Gordon County Sheriff's Office opened its own investigation which resulted in warrants being obtained for Lawrence's arrest.
In Gordon County, he is charged with two counts of child molestation, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and one count of aggravated sodomy.