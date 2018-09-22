Breaking News
Survey: Majority supports smoking ban
Slightly over a quarter of responses indicated strong opposition to increasing smoking restrictions downtown, which was increased a few percentage points by those marking “disagree” on more restrictions.
Just over 1,000 responses came from downtown customers, followed by visitors and residents as the second and third largest groups of respondents.
Representatives from a local healthcare coalition called Breatheasy Rome brought the proposed ordinance to the board in mid-August. The proposal would expand the ban to shopping malls, parking structures, outdoor events, all drive-through lines and the downtown district bounded by Riverside Parkway, the Oostanaula River, the South Broad Bridge and Second Street. Cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes, vaping devices, JUULs and hookah pipes have the same restrictions as cigarettes under this proposed ordinance.
Under the current ordinance, smoking is banned in all public places and places of employment unless there is a totally enclosed smoking section with separate ventilation. There are some exceptions, such as Old Havana Cigar Bar, but signs must be posted.
Smoking is also prohibited within 25 feet of the entrance of a public building or place of employment — a restriction that effectively bans it on Broad Street.
When asked about the current ordinance, the respondents were split on their knowledge of what it says. On the 25 feet rule, 51.7 percent of respondents said they were aware of the rule while the remaining 48.3 percent were not. Just over 50 percent of respondents answered “no” to whether they knew smoking is prohibited in the outdoor dining areas downtown, with 49.3 percent responding “yes” they were aware of the rule.
Also, about 10 percent more responses were recorded as indicating second-hand smoke has had a negative impact on their downtown experience than those saying it has not had such an impact.
In addition to the vast majority of respondents being non-smokers, almost 67 percent of those taking the survey were between the ages of 30 and 60 — 15.2 percent were ages 18 to 30 and 17.9 percent older than 60.
Respondents also had the opportunity to leave comments, and almost 400 people did so.
Numerous respondents shared negative experiences they had with people smoking downtown, whether it be cigarettes or e-cigarettes, forcing some to move inside to finish their meals at restaurants. Others railed against the proposed ordinance as another unnecessary measure that will lack enforcement as the current ordinance does.
More moderate respondents took the stance of personally being against smoking but understanding the impact further restrictions could have on downtown businesses and restaurants, particularly employees who take smoke breaks.
Clear supporters of vaping argued that it should not be included in further smoking prohibitions, seeking to remove it from being negatively connotated along with second-hand smoke from traditional cigarettes. However, others sought to secure the inclusion of vaping in the proposed smoking ban. But both sides claimed evidence to support their claim on whether or not vaping did have negative health effects for users and the public exposed to it.
“We received a great deal of information,” said City Commissioner Randy Quick at a Public Safety Committee meeting earlier this week which exposed divisions on proposed ordinance. “We need, as elected officials, to carefully digest all the information.”