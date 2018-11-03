Voters in the surrounding counties of Polk, Chattooga, Gordon and Bartow will be deciding several contested local races Tuesday.
Three of the counties -- Polk, Chattooga and Gordon -- will weigh in with Floyd and other Northwest Georgia counties in the District 14 Congressional race between Republican incumbent Tom Graves and Democrat Steven Lamar Foster.
Bartow voters are in the 11th Congressional District, where Republican incumbent Barry Loudermilk is facing a challenge from Democrat Flynn D. Broady Jr.
None of the nearby counties have local ballot questions to decide.
Here’s a look at the contested races in the region:
Polk County
Polk voters will fill the County Commission Post 2 seat with either Republican incumbent Jennifer Lankford Hulsey or Democratic challenger Ricky Clark.
There are no contests for two other open County Commission seats or the three open County Board of Education seats.
The county’s incumbent state legislators, Sen. Bill Heath, R-Bremen, and Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, also are unopposed for new two-year terms.
Chattooga County
All three Chattooga County school board races on the ballot are contested.
Incumbent Democrats Alma V. Lewis, Eddie Massey and Larry F. Weesner are facing challenges by Republicans Brad Hayes, Sammy Ballard and Julia Houston respectively.
However, the county’s state lawmakers — Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, and Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee — are unopposed.
The county’s sole commissioner, Jason Winters, is not up for election this year.
Gordon County
Voters in Gordon County are split between two state Senate districts and both seats are contested.
Half will weigh in on the District 52 race between Republican incumbent Chuck Hufstetler and Democrat Evan Ross. The other half, in District 54, will help choose between Republican incumbent Chuck Payne and Democrat Michael S. Morgan.
Two state House contests also are on the ballot.
District 5 incumbent John Meadows, R-Calhoun, is challenged by Democrat Brian Rosser. The District 11 race is between Republican incumbent Rick Jasperse and Democrat Lee Shiver.
Just two county races are contested.
In County Commission District 2, it’s Democratic challenger Arthene Bressler against Chad Steward, the Republican incumbent. The County Board of Education Post 3 race is between Republican incumbent Dana Stewart and Democrat Allen Dutch.
Bartow County
Both of Bartow’s state Senate seats are contested.
District 14 incumbent Bruce Thompson, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Rachel A. Kinsey, and the District 52 incumbent, Republican Chuck Hufstetler, is up against Democrat Evan Ross.
None of the county’s incumbent Republican House members are facing a challenge and the sole commissioner, Steve Taylor, is not on the ballot this year.
These reports were compiled by Diane Wagner, staff writer.