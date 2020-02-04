The battle to end surprise medical bills in Georgia may be nearing the end, judging by the artillery assembled for the latest salvo.
Two identical bills are expected to drop in the House and Senate today, backed by lawmakers who have been at odds in past sessions. And they’re co-signed in each chamber by the floor leaders for Gov. Brian Kemp, who’s been involved in the process.
“Whichever one makes it through first is the one we’ll go with,” said Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, sponsor of the new Senate bill.
The Finance Committee chairman’s counterpart in the House, Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, is sponsoring the bill in that chamber.
Also called balance billing, the practice has led to sticker-shock for patients who discover — sometimes months later — that they’re liable for the difference between what their insurance will pay and what the provider charges.
It often happens in emergency situations, but it is especially surprising when a scheduled procedure at an in-network hospital is performed by an out-of-network provider.
While there are other bills floating around aimed at taking the patient out of the payment dispute, including an older one of Hufstetler’s, the new legislation is the result of lengthy negotiations.
“We’ve been meeting with doctors, hospitals, insurance lobbyists to help us get a handle on it throughout the fall,” Hufstetler said. “The governor’s staff has been really helpful in working out the compromises.”
A major sticking point has been the formula that would be used to determine a fair price for a service.
Hufstetler said they lit on a different system with help from three professors from Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms, which researches and analyses policies in use across the nation.
“It sets up a method of prompt payment based on the negotiated rates. Then, if either side doesn’t agree with (the price), they can arbitrate it through the (Georgia) Department of Insurance,” Hufstetler said.
That would apply to emergency or urgent medical care. For nonemergency procedures, a patient would have to be notified orally and in writing at least 48 hours in advance if any scheduled provider is out of their network. The patient could then opt to pay the difference or make other arrangements.
Hufstetler said the legislation spells out the arbitration process in a way that addresses the concerns of both insurers and providers. There’s a set time limit, and it will be done “baseball style.”
“The arbitrator has to pick one or the other number,” he explained. “You think about a compromise of picking a number in the middle, but this way has been shown to be more successful. ... The other good thing is that they have to talk to each other before going to arbitration. That hasn’t been happening.”
He and Rep. Richard Smith, R-Columbus, butted heads over a solution in previous years and legislation stalled. Smith was closely involved in drafting the new bill, but he was elevated to chairman of the House Rules Committee in January and turned it over to Hawkins to follow through.
Hufstetler said he would carry Hawkins’ bill in the Senate and Hawkins would carry his in the House. The measure is expected to be heard in the chambers’ insurance committees. The House Insurance Committee is chaired by Hufstetler’s fellow Floyd County delegate, Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee.