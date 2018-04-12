Sunshine, sports and smiles: The Special Olympics draws hundreds of special-needs athletes and their supporters
Kenny Vasquez, 11, of Elm Street Elementary School beamed excitedly as a group of supporters helped navigate his wheelchair through the crowd, to the starting line of his race.
Asked what he enjoyed most about the Floyd County Special Olympics, Kenny had a simple answer.
"Being here," he said with an infectious grin.
Thursday's event on the Darlington School campus was blessed with perfect weather, as Head of School Brent Bell said in his opening remarks. And hundreds of enthusiastic fans.
A class of second-graders was among those jockeying for position along the Chris Hunter Memorial Stadium track before the Parade of Athletes. As the march began, the young students waved signs bearing slogans such as "Be Your Best" and "You Are a Rock Star!"
"We spent the morning making signs, then came out to cheer them on," teaching assistant Jessica Peer said. "One of the kids has a brother in the parade, and they'll be cheering extra-hard for him."
Organizer Tammy Bryant, special programs director for Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation, said there were 314 participants signed up for this year's games, from ages 4 to the mid-50s.
The opening ceremonies started with a parade led by a color guard from American Legion Post 5. Shouts and applause filled the stadium as the master of ceremonies, Rome City Commissioner Randy Quick, announced each school's contingent — briefly changing to raised hands shaking in the air when the Georgia School for the Deaf team appeared.
Then torchbearer Brian White of Pepperell High School lit the flame and the games began.
Contests ranged from motorized wheelchair and walker races to the softball throw, soccer ball kick, standing long jump and the 50-meter run or walk. Teachers, parents and hundreds of volunteers led the athletes from station to station, and helped them pin their ribbons to their chests.
Just before lunch, supplied by Coosa Valley Credit Union, MaryBeth Manning, 15, was showing off her first-place ribbon in the motorized wheelchair race and a handful of second- and third-place awards to her mother, Rachael Manning, and Jenni Duke, special needs nurse for Rome City Schools.
"She walked fast this year," Rachael Manning said with pride and a little laugh. "She didn't sit down this time."
This is the fifth year Darlington's freshman class has hosted the annual event, which has been a staple for decades under the sponsorship of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.