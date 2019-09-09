Floyd County School officials confirmed an Armuchee Middle School student lost her life during a car crash in Chattooga County on Sunday evening.
The Georgia State Patrol are still investigating the wreck.
Adyson Williams, 13, a student at AMS, was pronounced dead at the scene according to the GSP report. Her father Christopher Williams, 47 of Cedar Bluff, Ala. was unresponsive and transported to Floyd Medical Center.
According to Chattooga County Coroner Earle Rainwater, Christopher Williams also died from injuries sustained in the wreck. Aiden Williams, 10, was severely injured. He was pulled from the wreck and airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center where his condition is not known. Aiden is a Floyd County student as well.
Floyd County Schools said as of Monday afternoon they did not have any other information other than the passing of Adyson Williams and are awaiting updates. School counselors will be on hand at Armuchee Middle School.
The GSP report said Christopher Williams failed to maintain his lane and went off the side of Lyerly Highway, Highway 114. He then over corrected causing the car to flip, crossing both lanes before leaving the road. The car rolled down an embankment, hitting a tree and fence.