Floyd County School officials confirmed an Armuchee Middle School student lost her life during a car crash in Chattooga County on Sunday evening.
The Georgia State Patrol are still investigating the wreck according to a release posted on the WZQZ website.
Adyson Williams, 13, a student at AMS, was pronounced dead at the scene according to the report and father Christopher Williams, age 47 of Cedar Bluff, Ala. was unresponsive and transported to Floyd Medical Center.
According to Chattooga County Coroner Earle Rainwater, Christopher Williams also died resulting from the wreck. Also pulled from the wreck was Aiden Williams, 10, who was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center where his condition is not known. Aiden is a Floyd County student as well.
Floyd County Schools said they did not have any other information other than the passing of Adyson Williams as of Monday evening and are awaiting updates. School counselors will be on hand at Armuchee Middle.
The GSP release said that Christopher Williams failed to maintain his lane and went off the side of Lyerly Highway, Highway 114. He then over corrected causing the car to flip, crossing both lanes before leaving the road. The car rolled down an embankment, hitting a tree and fence.