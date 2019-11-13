Despite the freezing temperatures and early sunset on Wednesday night, members of the nonprofit organization Summit Quest gathered outside to attend the first Mountain Men event.
“It’s truly amazing what Summit Quest does for families,” John Winkelman said.
Summit Quest helps families that have been impacted by a cancer diagnosis. The new event is geared towards men of all ages who have had or have been affected by cancer. “Manly” activities were available for attendees to do, such as fishing, kayaking and ax-throwing.
A low country boil was spread out for everyone to enjoy, as well as pizza. Hot chocolate and s’mores helped keep the members warm in the wintry temperatures.
John Winkelman has been in remission for almost a year after his non-Hodgkins lymphoma diagnosis. Winkelman is a husband and stepfather to four kids — three boys and one girl — and loves them as his own. He and his sons, DJ, 14; Zeke, 11; and Aaron, 10, spent all day helping set up and fishing on Wax Lake.
The event took place at a property right on the edge of Wax Lake owned by radiation oncologist Dr. J.C. Abdou, who works at Harbin Clinic.
Abdou frequently lends the property to Summit Quest to use for events such as this.
Summit Quest recently arranged for a day at the Wax Lake property for multiple myeloma patient, Donnell Mitchell.
“He wanted to come fishing here so we packed a lunch and spent the whole day fishing and talking,” Jody Temple said.
The board had planned to make the Mountain Men event a surprise party for Mitchell as it fell on his birthday, but Mitchell passed away on Nov. 2. A birthday cake was still served and the members of Summit Quest celebrated for him.