Whether you're a train enthusiast or trying to find something to do with the whole family, a fun and educational expo is coming to the Summerville depot.
The Trains and Tracks Expo takes place this Saturday and Sunday at the Historic Summerville Depot. Admission is free.
One of the major highlights of the event is the Chattanooga Modular Modeler Train exhibit. The goal of this non-profit organization is to help educate the public on the role of railroads in our nation's history through model trains. The exhibit will showcase techniques on building and assembling these models, as well as the electrical component to the models.
The expo will feature tables of model trains, accessories, scale models and collectible toys from North Georgia Module Rail Group, Tunnel Hill and Cumming. There will be a Kids Zone for the younger attendees with inflatables and miniature train rides.
Food and craft vendors will be at the event and railroad memorabilia for sale. The Tennessee Valley Railroad Passenger Train will arrive both days around p.m. with passengers.
The antique steam engines will be turned on the Summerville Turntable for the attendees to view. Music entertainer Jaycee Lynne will be performing at the event both days to help promote the release of her upcoming single, "Missouri Roots." Towards the end of Sunday, a double steam engine will arrive and will be available for people to take pictures with.
On Saturday, North Georgia EMC will present "Power Town", a miniature electrical safety demonstration town. The purpose of "Power Town" is to help promote indoor and outdoor electrical safety awareness as well as teach eco-friendly and cost efficient ways to use electricity.
The Summerville Trains & Tracks Expo will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Summerville Main St. at slocklear@summervillega.org.