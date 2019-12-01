The Historic Summerville Depot is gearing up for this year’s Summerville Santa Special, a 75 minute train excursion that departs several times each weekend this month through Dec. 22.
Rides pull out four times daily on Saturdays and three times daily on Sundays, with limited spaces available for each ride.
Passengers will be transported to “Santa’s Workshop” in Trion to pick up the jolly old elf to join them inside an enclosed, climate controlled train car on the festively decorated Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Passenger Train and hosted by Santa's elves.
While on board, families will enjoy Christmas caroling, storytelling of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” light refreshments and, of course, a visit with Santa.
Every child will receive a special memento, and those both young and young at heart, will spend special time with the Santa as he walks through each train car visiting and posing for photos.
Tickets are available for purchase at Summerville City Hall, by phone at 706-859-0900, or online at tvrail.com. Walk up tickets will be available, but limited. The cost for the train excursion is $19 per person, and free for children under 2.
A Mistletoe Market will be presented each weekend during the train excursions. Hours of operation for the market will be Saturday’s 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Extended hours will be allowed on Dec. 22.
Food, craft, and specialty vendors will be on hand and a photographer will be on site to capture special family moments.
Carriage rides will also be offered each weekend departing from the depot beginning on Dec. 8 from 1 to 6 p.m. Special times are scheduled for Mrs. Claus reading stories and decorating cookies with youth, and appearances by The Grinch are scheduled each weekend.
Special performances are scheduled for the kick off this weekend, Dec. 7 and 8, with the Southern Style Sweetheart Cloggers performing a Christmas clogging on the street at 1:15 p.m. on the 7th. Performances by the Horizon Baptist Church Hand Bell Choir are scheduled for the 8th at 1:15 and 3:15 p.m. As always, admission to the depot is free and the Turntable Trolley free golf cart shuttles will be running.