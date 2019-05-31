Local school systems are fighting against hunger through summer feeding sites which will pop up all over the area starting Monday.
"There are many children who do not have access to meals during the summer months," Debra Williams, CN training specialist for Floyd County Schools said.
Breakfast and lunches will be available throughout the month of June and for some sites into July. There will be over 50 sites giving out meals for children regardless of parent income.
Meals will be set up at public parks such as Ridge Ferry and on the Town Green at the Forum during the summer. Lunch at the Town Green starts at 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and Ridge Ferry meals will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Northside Swim Center Park will also have lunches from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Meals at these three locations will run until July 26.
Armuchee, Model, Coosa and Pepperell High Schools will be serving breakfast from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. until noon. Garden Lakes Elementary will be serving lunch at the same time.
There will be breakfasts and lunches offered at all Rome City Schools during the month of June with dates and times varying.
For a full and comprehensive list of all 54 free breakfast and lunch sites visit the Rome City Schools website at https://www.rcs.rome.ga.us/Domain/41 and the Floyd County Schools website at https://www.floydboe.net/Page/1209. Please note the complete list of meal sites are broken up between the two pages.