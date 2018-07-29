'Summer Daze' yard sale set for Saturday
Preparations for the Exchange Club of Rome's annual Hot Summer Daze yard sale are into their final week.
"We were sorting this weekend, trying to set some kind of order," said Buzz Wachsteter, one of the event organizers. "We've got some appliances, some outside furniture, some tools — some power tools. And of course a lot of knick knacks, a lot of kitchen stuff. Something for everyone."
The sale is set for Saturday, from 7 a.m. to noonish, at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Admission and parking are free. Wachsteter said the spaces are being set up under cover, so rain or hot weather won't be an issue.
The club's fundraiser will benefit two local child safety initiatives: The purchase of car seats for the Family Resource Center and a supply of teddy bears for first responders to hand out in a crisis.
"Oftentimes our police or firefighters come upon a situation involving a small child who is just distraught," Wachsteter said. "You'd be surprised how these little bears, something they can hold onto, will calm them down and make it easier for first responders to talk to them."
The car seats are distributed through the Family Resource Center to families in need and those with newborn babies. Wachsteter said they also hope to be able to fill in some gaps in the Rome Police Department's inventory.
"These seats aren't one-size-fits-all, so there's always a need for more," he noted.
Donations are still being accepted and the Exchange Club also has spaces available for rent. A standard 10-foot by 10-foot area is $25 but Wachsteter said there's also plenty of room outside for larger displays.
Items may be dropped off with the caretaker at the fairgrounds. To arrange for pick-up or reserve a space, call 706-346-5988 or 706-252-4690. Anything is welcome.
"If someone's growing vegetables, come on out. If they make furniture or arts and crafts, come out and sell what you want to," Wachsteter said. "We want to be accommodating, because the general public supports us throughout the year. And this is for a good cause."
Bargain hunters are expected to be out in force for the sale, which coincides with the four-day 127 Yard Sale, billed as The World's Longest Yard Sale.
Wachsteter said the two aren't connected, but suggested the Exchange Club's event as a great starting point for local shoppers.
The 690-mile 127 Yard Sale runs Thursday through Sunday and traverses a route through six states, from Michigan to Alabama. While most of the event is set along U.S. 127 — from Addison, Michigan, to Chattanooga, Tennessee — it switches over to the scenic Lookout Mountain Parkway through Georgia to Gadsden, Alabama.
Road-trippers can find maps and more details on the 127yardsale.com website. Sellers also can sign up to list their own stops on the site. Regionally, larger clusters of vendors are expected to be set up in Lookout Mountain, Cloudland, Mentone and Fort Payne.