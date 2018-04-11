Subcommittees to break down school safety, security
Rome City Schools is in the process of developing four subcommittees to focus on different topics brought up during a forum on school safety and security last month.
Superintendent Lou Byars updated board members on the plan during Tuesday night’s board meeting. Facilities, after-school security, procedures and communications are the four points of assessment, and one of them will be designated for each subcommittee.
Also, the Rome Police Department has developed a poster design with information on how students can report suspicious activity anonymously to police through calls or text messages. The posters will be put up in schools.
The system is also looking into adding one more SRO — school resource officer — at the high school, as well as bringing on two officers who would be designated to elementary schools. There would be one officer for elementary schools on the east side of town and one for schools on the west side.
In other security measures, all schools in the system are expected to be equipped with security cameras by the start of next school year. Rome High, Rome Middle and Anna K. Davie Elementary already have security cameras installed.
Also, the system is pursuing quotes on the construction of building extensions at East Central and West Central elementary schools to create tiered entryways to screen visitors before they have access inside the school.
Byars said the system is going to review internal candidates before external candidates in replacing two principals who will be taking positions at the central office prior to the start of next school year. Elm Street Elementary Principal JoAnn Moss is set to become the director of development and special programs, while North Heights Elementary Principal Tonya Wood is moving on to be the grant coordinator.
The system is looking for Wood’s replacement to be the right fit for transitioning to be the principal at Main Elementary once the new school is built, Byars said.
The construction of a new practice football field at Rome High is expected to be finished by the end of May, paving the way for work on building a new multipurpose facility and college and career academy, Byars said. The new facility — one of three major ELOST 5 projects — is being built on the site of the old practice football field.
In other project news, the process of installing air conditioners at elementary school gyms is set to get underway next week. The $963,074 project is being funded by the current education local option sales tax.
The system brought in $28,556 less than the $434,000 expected for ELOST 4 collections in February. A $267,683 shortfall now remains between what the system has actually taken in from the tax through the end of February and what it anticipated to have by this time.