Stumbling into a writer’s life
At a time when she transitioned from a career in the business world to being a stay-at-home mom, Karen White kept hearing the voice of her sixth-grade teacher Mrs. Anderson.
This voice told her to be a writer, something plenty of teachers in her youth had encouraged her to do, whenever her face was not buried in a book. But at that moment 18 years ago, suffering from a “book hangover” and just not being able to pull herself into the next read, White did what she never wanted to do with her life — she sat down and started writing.
“To be honest, I had no goals,” she said of writing her first book, “In the Shadow of the Moon.”
With the benefit of not having a family reliant upon her income and the ability to stay at home and focus, White said the pressure that other writers feel was relieved. And without expectations for what her book would become, if even it would become that — she set out page by page, turning those into a chapters and eventually a final product.
“I just can’t believe this is my life,” she said.
Now with 25 books to her name, including two collaborations with other authors, and carrying the distinction of New York Times bestselling author, White will be the featured author for the 12th annual One Book Many Voices event in October.
The featured event will see White take the stage at the Rome High School auditorium, 1000 Veterans Memorial Highway, on Oct. 16, starting at 7 p.m.
“We’re extremely excited to welcome Karen to Rome, and we hope we have great turnout,” said organizer Tina Rush. "The book clubs in the area have been so excited.”
Tickets for the event will be sold at the door for $5. They can also be purchased in advance from Dogwood Books, where owner Kenneth Studdard will have White’s books available for purchase, just in time for her to autograph them after her speech.
In choosing White as the featured author, Rush said the event is turning its focus onto adult writers, after inviting children’s and young adult authors for the last several years. White is also a Georgia author, residing in Milton, and uses the South as the setting for her mystery-entwined books, writing about the places many locals have seen firsthand, like Charleston and New Orleans.
White will also meet with the winners of the One Book Many Voices essay contest during a reception in the high school media center before the event. These young writers were asked to write about a time in their life which lead to unexpected consequences and in retrospect what they would change, a prompt inspired by White’s book “The Night the Lights Went Out.”
The winners of the youth essay contest will be announced Sept. 29. The top three overall winners each receive a cash prize. A winner from each local school will also be chosen.
But before she meets with these young authors, White shared some advice for them to keep in mind. Though, she is reluctant to give writing advice because there is no clearly defined method which applies to every writer.
“Don’t listen how to write,” White said. “Just write your book.”
For White, even after writing more than two dozen books, the process is still as hard as it was the first time, she said. But having that first-time mentality for each piece of writing is important to keep in mind, to not become dogged by the reception of previous books or the expectations of those to come.
“You need to put your butt in the chair,” White said, adding that writing is not a hobby, it’s work, which takes up about 70 hours of her time each week. “Believe me, writers are the best procrastinators on the planet.”
White has a routine of finishing two pages before she digs into the rest of her day, meaning she does not check her email or get carried away with the easy to be found distractions resulting in procrastination.
Though finding one’s own voice is deeply subjective, this does not mean being a writer does not require the teaching and guidance of others.
“Unless you are Ernest Hemingway as a child, you have a lot to learn from your English teacher,” specifically the basics of language and composition, she said.