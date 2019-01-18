“I know public speaking is not a favorite sport of high school students,” Rome Exchange club member Frank Shropshire said. “But it takes skill.”
He was speaking to three high school students who came to give a prepared speech to the Exchange Club meeting at The Palladium on Friday. The three students took turns delivering their speeches to Exchange club members and a panel of judges sitting up front. They were judged on poise, eye contact and preparedness as well as staying within the 5-8 minute restriction set on the speech.
Armuchee High School student Kayla Hutcherson delivered her speech titled “The Hope of our Future: Our History.” Her speech touched on great figures from American history that were great because they dared to do what others wouldn’t. Hutcherson talked about historical figures Martin Luther King Jr., Neil Armstrong, the Wright Brothers and more. These people, she said, took risks to make modern life what it is.
The second speaker to take the podium was Pepperell High School’s Gracie Hall. Hall spoke on the separation of church and state and talked about its history which goes back to before the official founding of the United States. The pilgrims moved to New England to escape the Old World she said, and it was actually founder of Rhode Island Roger Williams who coined the phrase. She spoke of its necessity, because it is what keeps the government from restricting or abusing religious groups.
The final speaker of the competition was Caroline Young from Rome High School. Young questioned the fairness of the political system, a system which holds so many in ignorance. She gave the example of when she and a classmate organized a event to register their fellow seniors to vote, and how many kids she spoke to did not even know why they should. She said the world’s future is up to herself and her classmates and it is their duty to make change happen.
Judges Elaine Price, John Pilsbury and Delma Franklin said they appreciated the speakers poise, professionalism and how well they stayed on topic. Their scores were tallied and Caroline Young was announced the winner. She was given a certificate along with a monetary prize which the other students received as well.