“The future is bright,” Wanda Whitten, who was introducing students nominated for the Exchange Club’s Youth of the Year and Book of Golden Deeds awards, said.
All of the students nominated held leadership roles, participated in extracurricular activities and spent many hours doing volunteer work.
Five high school students were nominated for the Youth of the Year award and just reading their accomplishments took some time. This award is designed to recognize hard-working students who “attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership.”
Ryan Ward of Rome High School, Josie McGraw of Pepperell High School, Libby Upton of Model High School, Eli Brock of Armuchee High School and Brady Jacobs of Coosa High School were all nominated for the award.
Along with the nomination all of the students have to write an essay with the topic “How I can be a catalyst in my community.” Whitten read excerpts from each student after announcing their nominations.
Eli Brock of Armuchee High School was awarded as Rome’s Youth of the Year. Brock will be nominated for the state-level award.
The club also named the Book of Golden Deeds winners at the high school and college level.
This award is designed to honor students who go above and beyond to give back to and serve their community.
Taylor Carles of Pepperell High School, Hayden Dancause of Model High School, Brooke Dellis of Armuchee High School, Jennifer Tapia of Coosa High School and Laura McCurry of Rome High School were nominated.
The students were all judged on the variety of groups they served as well as their commitment to the task and length of time they gave back to the community.
Brooke Dellis of Armuchee High School won the high school student award and Elizabeth Martin of Berry College won the college student award for long-term service she has performed with Summit Quest.
Summit Quest is a local non-profit that helps kids affected by cancer, and their families, to relax and enjoy a safe, fun environment through various outdoor activities.