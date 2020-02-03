A series of strong storms bring the potential severe weather and and flooding threats on Wednesday and Thursday.
We can expect heavy rain will move in late Wednesday and continue through late Thursday night. Some storms could be severe, according to Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington.
"If you have to travel use caution," Herrington said. "Stay abreast of weather conditions."
We can expect 2 to 4 inches expected with local amounts to 6 inches possible with the highest amounts over west and north Georgia. We'll see a light rain begin Tuesday and can expect our already saturated area to have minor flooding of creeks and some rivers.
Two rounds of strong to severe storms are possible: one on Wednesday afternoon and evening over western Georgia and another round Thursday over much of north and central Georgia.
"With the amount of rain, there will be flash flooding in some of our low lying areas," Herrington said.
In the two rounds of severe weather, it's possible we'll see some strong winds and a few brief tornadoes are also possible.
Other parts of the South could be hit much harder.
The most severe storms on Tuesday could form in Arkansas and Louisiana and western parts of Mississippi and Tennessee, according to the national Storm Prediction Center. Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama will also have some risk of severe weather on Tuesday, forecasters said.
The threat of powerful storms will shift to the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, when dangerous weather will be possible over southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, the Storm Prediction Center is projecting. Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee could also see some stormy weather on Wednesday.
Heavy rains are expected from the slow-moving system. Rainfall amounts of up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) will be possible in northern Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.