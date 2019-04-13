All of north Georgia faces an enhanced risk for severe weather as a line of storms, extending as far north as southern Ohio, is expected to push its way through the area tomorrow morning.
We're under a wind advisory from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. and can expect winds from 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The line of storms are expected to bring heavy rains and the National Weather Service said there is a possibility of isolated tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.
"The main line should begin to move into Northwest Georgia between 6-9 a.m. tomorrow morning and continue moving southeastward throughout the day," said Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington. "There could be some discrete storms out ahead of the main line in the morning. The line will then move through the metro Atlanta area and move into southwest Georgia around midday, and the line should start to dissipate in eastern Georgia by 6 p.m."
However as a cold front moves through a secondary line could develop.
"Some storms along this secondary line could be strong to severe," he said. "However, there would be more of a hail threat and less of a tornado threat with this secondary line. All storms should dissipate or move out of Georgia by midnight tomorrow."
The weather service office in Birmingham advised pastors to figure out the safest location for their congregations in case of severe weather as normal that larger crowds are expected in church on Palm Sunday, the first day of Holy Week.
On another Palm Sunday, in 1994 a succession of at least two tornadoes hit Floyd County, and Lindale specifically, hard. At least 70 homes were destroyed and 130 damaged, according to reports from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
The Goshen United Methodist Church in Piedmont, Ala., was destroyed — killing 20 people — as a strong tornado ripped apart the structure.
The storm left a 7-mile long path of destruction as wide as 200 yards in some areas and struck the areas near Booger Hollow Road and Wax Road. The hardest hit were the Conns Lake and Lakeview neighborhoods. Other tornadoes were reported in Cave Spring and Silver Creek.