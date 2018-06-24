‘Striker to the Line!’ - when baseball was base ball
The rules of, and even spelling of, baseball have changed a lot since the late 1800s when it evolved into its own sport from games like Town Ball, Rounders and Cricket.
Base ball, as it was originally known, began as a private game played mostly by the gentlemen of the upper classes. Legend has it, the game was spread across the country as soldiers on each side of the Civil War picked up what would later be known as the national pastime during our nation’s most divisive period.
The legacy of the early game is preserved by baseball reenactors active in 200 clubs scattered across the United States.
Much like Civil War re-enactors, the “ballists” and their supporters dress in period uniforms and clothing, use period equipment, and follow the customs and language of the era. However, vintage base ball re-enactors are also playing real games. They are organized into leagues, follow season schedules, keep standings and player statistics — and have their own end-of-season championships.
Most of the leagues play by the rules and customs of 1864. In that time period, players went barehanded. Bats were longer and heavier than those of today and they played with a ball that was a half-inch wider in diameter than the modern ball. The ball was also stitched together in a crosswise or “lemon peel” pattern.
Pitchers stood in a box just 45 feet from home plate and had the job of “feeding” a hittable ball to the striker, who could stand at the plate until he got the pitch he wanted.
A ball could be caught for an out, either on the fly or on one bounce off the ground. There was no base stealing, errors were not tallied, and balls were called only when the “arbiter” (umpire) felt the pitcher was delaying the game and only after issuing a warning beforehand.
One of the association’s non-playing volunteers, Lee “Rusty” Gates, is a guide and arbiter for the matches, now in his third season with the league. In addition to acting as the judge and official tally-keeper, he also explains the rules and customs of the 1864 game to the fans who come out for the day.
“My role is not necessarily to call all the plays,” he explains. “We leave that to the gentlemen and gentle ladies of the league to decide on their own. I’ll intervene if I need to. Out here, my role is much more as an interpreter. I’m here to make sure that people know what’s happening, (that) they understand what’s different about vintage baseball, and more than anything that they have a good time and make sure they come back.”
Although Gates played base ball for seven years, he enjoys his role as arbiter and has declined requests to take the field himself as a ballist. He is also confident of the association’s future.
“We have actually been steadily growing ever since our inception. We started with just a couple of teams north of here, so we’ve seen enormous growth, we’ve seen attendance growing almost game by game, and that’s very encouraging.”
Long before the Rome Braves brought minor league baseball to town, locals played for semi-professional teams in local textile leagues.
Industry leaders and textile mills such as Goodyear, Anchor Duck, Lindale, Brighton and Tubize sponsored teams in Floyd County, providing parks for their employees to play through the 1950s.
But by that time the rules had already undergone changes, making base ball seem more like the baseball we know today.
Base ball is the same sport with some slightly different english to it — but it’s still recognizably akin to baseball. It’s also a much faster-paced game than the modern version. A vintage rules contest will usually go through a full game in just two hours.
The Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball, a 12-team circuit, is the closest such league active anywhere near the Northwest Georgia region, and teams from that circuit play some of their season matches at the 6th Cavalry Museum in Ft. Oglethorpe, an hour’s drive north of Rome up U.S. Highway 27.
The most recent event at that venue pitted two Chattanooga area clubs, the Litefoot BBC and the Mountain City BBC, for the annual 6th Cavalry Cup competition on June 16.
The Litefoots jumped out to an early 6-3 lead, but the Mountain City boys managed to score three “aces” in the late innings to tie and force the game to a tenth inning, finally winning the day by the score of 8-7.
There are around six match dates in the Tennessee Association’s season that are played at the 6th Cavalry Museum. Two remaining contests in Ft. Oglethorpe on the schedule are coming up July 14 and Aug. 25, both of them double-headers.