The 11th Annual Strike Out Child Abuse Bowling Tournament is set for Nov. 5 at Classic Lanes Bowling in West Rome with all proceeds to benefit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center.
While the event has two time options for play, only slots in the 8-10 p.m. time frame remain open at this time.
“We invite companies as well as teams of individuals to participate,” Executive Director Tina Bartleson said. “Bowling experience or expertise is not necessary at all because this event is all in good fun. The evening is a great way to spend time with people you care about while raising money to prevent child abuse.”
Registration forms are available at www.exchangeclubfrc.org or at the Exchange Club Family Resource Center (located on the third floor of the Serve Rome building at 202 E. Third Ave.). Team registration fees are $250 per team (5 bowlers per team) and include two games, shoe rental and a T-shirt. Additional opportunities include lane sponsorship ($100) as well as a combination package ($300 for lane sponsorship and a team).
“Everything about this event is held in the name of fun,” said Bartleson. “Not only do highest score winners receive bragging rights and tacky trophies, we also have prizes for the most creative team name and best costumes.”
Registrations are accepted until Nov. 4 but must be received by Oct. 22 to guarantee T-shirts. Questions can be directed to Bartleson of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center at 706-290-0764.