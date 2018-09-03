StoryCorps founder to speak at Berry
Dave Isay, the man who built a movement collecting ordinary people’s stories across the nation with StoryCorps, will speak at Berry College this Thursday.
The lecture will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Cage Center Arena and is free and open to the public.
StoryCorps is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to record, preserve and share stories of Americans from all backgrounds and be-liefs.”
Through StoryCorps, over 75,000 oral histories by ordinary Americans have been recorded and preserved at the Library of Congress. In addi-tion, a conversation from the StoryCorps project is featured each Friday morning on NPR’s “All Things Considered.”
Isay has won numerous awards for his work, including the Peabody Award and a MacArthur “Genius” grant.
In 2015, he received the $1 Million TED Prize, which led to the creation of a StoryCorps app, which allows anyone with a smartphone to record and interview and upload it to the Library of Congress.
In addition to Callings, he has edited four other volumes of stories: “Listening is an Act of Love”, “Ties that Bind”, “All There Is”, and “Call-ings: The Purpose and Passion of Work.”
All Berry College first-year students received a copy of “Callings: The Purpose and Passion of Work” early in the summer. During orientation in August, students joined their first-year seminar classmates, instructor and mentor to discuss the book over dinner, usually in the instructor’s home.
The program is intended to give students a common intellectual experience at the start of their college careers, and to engage them in discussion. The author then speaks at the annual Conson Wilson lecture series.