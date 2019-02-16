Floyd EMS had already provided Stop the Bleed kits to every school in the system. On Thursday, EMS donated about 150 of the kits for every school bus.
“We appreciate what Floyd Medical Center has done for us,” said Glenn White, director of student services for the school system, during a training session at Coosa High School. “It’s not just the emergency kits, which we are getting today, it’s the school nurses, athletic trainers. It’s a great relationship.”
The national Stop the Bleed campaign was initiated by the White House in late 2015. In early 2017, the Georgia Trauma Foundation, Georgia Trauma Commission, the Georgia Society of the American College of Surgeons and the Georgia Committee on Trauma launched the program statewide.
Uncontrolled bleeding is the most common cause of death when an injury is involved. Participants in the Stop the Bleed course are trained using a trauma kit that includes a tourniquet, bandages, gloves, gauze, tape, scissors and other supplies. The kits even include a pen so that those who use the kits in an emergency can write down when treatment began.
Maj. Rick Cobb, Projects/Support Coordinator for Floyd Medical Center EMS, said too often people think that the course is aimed at those who respond to violent crimes or vehicle wrecks.
“People think that learning to ‘stop the bleed’ is about responding to gunshot victims or other trauma, but you can hurt yourself seriously in the workplace. I’ve seen it happen,” Cobb said. “My job is to teach you, so instead of being a bystander you can be a responder.”
“I learned so much, not to replace what the professionals do, but just being ready to help save lives,” said Rachel Greenwell, a bus driver in Silver Creek. “On my bus, those kids are my responsibility until they get safely home.”