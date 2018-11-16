Students do not come to school prepared for messing up their clothes while some come to school completely lacking; the Coosa Valley Fraternal Order of Police has stepped up to make sure school staff are prepared for these events even if students are not.
Over the summer, the Lodge 14 from the FOP reached out to county and city schools to see if any needs could be met for the upcoming school year.
Rome City Schools’ Kirsten Thornante, system social worker and homeless liaison, said she talked with Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher about keeping emergency clothing and other items in stock for students. They coined the term “Stock the Closet” for this event. Fincher, who is the president of the CVFOP, organized a shopping trip for counselors and social workers from both school systems. Each individual was given a $200 budget and could shop for whatever they felt their schools needed.
“They don’t question our needs, they just let our social workers go out and get whatever they needed,” Floyd County Schools’ Public Relations Manager Lenora McEntire-Doss said.
She added the social worker for Armuchee, Kaitlyn Wilson, was able to pick up extra poster board because students sometimes forget theirs when they are doing a project.
"Floyd County Schools is fortunate to have a strong collaboration with local law enforcement,” Wilson said. “We are thankful to the Fraternal Order of Police for recognizing the need for additional supplies, such as clothing, to continue to meet the needs of our students."
Floyd County Schools sent four social workers representing Pepperell, Armuchee, Coosa and Model school districts. FCS social workers shopped on Friday, a different day than RCS, in order to not over shop the East Rome Walmart, Thornante said.
She added nine Rome City Schools were represented at Walmart last week where counselors from the schools purchased underwear, socks, coats, over 100 pairs of jeans, belts and other items. The items can be used for more than just spills she said, “We were able to get hygiene products to give to students in case of an embarrassing situation.”
Since each school has different needs, each counselor purchased different items and what was purchased was not strictly managed.
“When counselors are in the building they see these things over and over,” Thornante said.
Every school from the city school system received items from this event, something she said was a need met for the system.
Stock the Closet was a onetime thing as far as Thornante knows, however she said she is very grateful for the CVFOP for their support of the local school systems.
The “Stock the Closet” event in no way replaces the annual “Shop with a Cop” event according to a release from the CVFOP. It is simply another way for the organization to help community members and kids in need.