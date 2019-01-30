Willis leads the Stephen Ministry at her church, Trinity United Methodist.
The Stephen Ministry spans numerous Christian denominations and began in 1975 when Rev. Kenneth C. Haugk, a pastor and clinical psychologist, trained nine members of his congregation to help him provide Christian care and support to members of the congregation and community who were going through various types of problems. The individuals were called Stephen Ministers.
It was a ministry opportunity that appealed to Willis.
“I had someone from our church approach me [about being a Stephen Minister],” she said. “I was ready to say no. But my mother had been a Stephen Minister for 10 years in our home church of Knoxville, Tennessee. And my heart melted. … I admired it.”
According to the ministry’s website, the name Stephen comes from Saint Stephen, “who was the first layperson commissioned by the Apostles to provide caring ministry to those in need” as noted in the book of Acts, chapter six.
The names of Stephen Ministers and their care receivers remain unidentified so confidentiality and privacy are assured. Men who are Stephen Ministers are paired with men who are care receivers and women are paired with women. They usually meet once a week for about an hour. The Stephen Minister, although he or she has received extensive training in how to care for someone who needs help, is not a therapist or counselor. They are there to provide Christian support, feedback, guidance to other outside resources that a care receiver may need and reflection. They are listeners.
There are five Stephen Ministers serving at Trinity. All of them volunteered and have gone through training and continue to go through training for their ministry role.
“Most of my adult life I have been drawn to a servant role — from caring for disabled as a young person, to a servant-oriented career, to the foreign mission field and prison ministry,” one female minister said.
“As a caregiver I hope that a care receiver would feel loved, valued and listened to when it comes to their personal need,” she said. “I would hope, too, that the care receiver would better understand the love of Jesus through the interaction with a caregiver.”
One of the other Stephen Ministers said what interested him about the program was the opportunity to continue to help others, which was a large part of what he did for a living before retirement.
“Sometimes individuals have a problem they don’t want to share with clergy for one reason or another,” he said. “I feel that at times it is good to talk to someone out of the normal church / family / friend areas of our lives. Knowing that a Stephen Minister is bound by confidentiality and has received at least 50 hours of training and monthly supervision sessions which include additional training, I would hope the care receiver would feel comfortable enough to discuss their situation.
“Our main responsibility as a Stephen minister is to listen. Most people need that at some time or another, just have someone who cares enough to sit down and listen.”
The Stephen Ministers do not take the place of the church pastor.
“[It] provides an opportunity for members of a congregation to come alongside of the pastoral staff and provide additional support for a person who needs the gift of ‘time to listen’ that so often escapes a pastor because of his or her responsibilities to the congregation at large,” the female Stephen Minister said.
“I feel the Stephen Ministry allows lay people to be of assistance to the clergy by reducing their load somewhat,” her male counterpart said. “The clergy in any church is pulled in so many ways. If a Stephen Minister can help by reducing the clergy’s workload, then that benefits the whole church.”
There are more than 13,000 congregations — from all 50 states, Canada and 30 other countries — enrolled in the Stephen Series.
Willis, who attended leader training in St. Louis before returning home to Rome to train others in her church, said she hopes to see the program expand. Currently, the Stephen Ministers at Trinity are available to those attending the church. As more ministers are added, that ministry can expand outside the walls of Trinity. Willis also wishes other area churches might join the program. More information is available from Willis through Trinity or directly from the organization in St. Louis at www.stephenministries.org.
“I’d love to see other churches consider being a Stephen Ministry congregation,” she said. “Every church has people who need help. And pastors are often spread so thin.”