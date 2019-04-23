If Danish Georgia Rotary Student Program scholar Peter Steiner-Johnsen decides he doesn't want to pursure a career in medicine, he may well want to try stand-up comedy. Steiner-Johnsen had members of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Club in stitches laughing at some of his commentary regarding his experience in the U.S. for the past ten months.
Steiner-Johnson will be leaving Rome and Berry College the first week in May and plans to travel around the U.S. for another couple of weeks with three other Danish GRSP students before flying home to Copenhagen June 4.
Steiner-Johnson started his end-of-year presentation with a picture of him enjoying fried Oreo's at a festival shortly after his arrival last August. "Fried Oreo's are not really a thing in other parts of the world!" Steiner-Johnson said.
He admitted to amazement at the Rome International Film Festivals. "I was kind of starstruck," he said about meeting actor Judge Reinhold.
The Dane said he enjoyed helping Thomas Kislat coach a 10-U soccer team and recalled their end of the season party at the Forum on Ice. Being from Denmark, Steiner-Johnson was no stranger to the ice rink.
"Some of those little kids were a lot better than me and that hurt," he said, with a mock pout on his face.
The Rotary student summed up his visit in several ways, explaining, "I never really got used to the heat and humidity" and "I've yet to learn why there are so many trucks in Georgia."
Asked about his favorite foods after being in the U.S. for almost a year, Steiner-Johnsen said he was definitely going to miss peach cobbler and banana pudding.
"I'm really going to miss Chick-fil-A," he said. The student said he hoped to take back to Denmark some of the attributes of Southern kindness and politeness.
Steiner-Johnson said he had been able to meet so many really nice people that he wished he could find a way to continue to connect with them in the future. On the other hand, he also pointed out that 11 Danes were participants in the GRSP program this year and that he plans to resume and continue those friendships when they all get back to Denmark.
He does plan to study medicine at Copenhagen University in the future, but had not nailed down a specific field.