Next year’s event is scheduled for April 6.
Hobbs, who took over the race in 2018 after more than half a century as the Atlanta Steeplechase, said his group learned a lot of lessons from the 2018 meet and has continued to pick up tips as to how to make the event even better throughout the 2018 season.
"Just in the context of operations, we learned we needed more volunteers," Hobbs said. In an effort to do something to attract more volunteers, a meet and greet has been scheduled for Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the Big Door Vineyards, 125 Clearwater Trail in White.
"We've been reaching out heavily into the equestrian community, especially hunter/jumpers, to have them involved in the next event," Hobbs said.
"We're going to be incorporating different things, I can't share certain things right now because they haven’t them confirmed yet," Hobbs said. "We want to make the Georgia Steeplechase the premier steeplechase horse event in Georgia and really build around that community."
He said he believes the races themselves went very well last year. The weather played a factor in keeping the crowd down, along with the relatively short amount of time the new organization had to promote the events. Hobbs said owners, trainers and jockeys were all well-pleased with the 2018 meet.
"The great thing is that we've got more time to work on the track this year, getting that turf back. September and October we've been aerating and reseeding," Hobbs said.
The organizers are also working during the off-season to enhance the purse which will go a long way toward attracting more of the top horses.
"You get more horses by moving that purse," Hobbs said.
“We love it as a sport, it's been great to learn more about the sport," Hobbs said. "The NSA wants more races in Georgia. Wouldn't it be great to have a spring and fall race?"