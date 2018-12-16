Floyd County is expecting an influx of more than $1.1 million worth of road-paving money from the state in 2019.
County Manager Jamie McCord said the $1,172,597 in Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant funds is an increase over previous annual awards.
The LMIG pool created by the Transportation Funding Act of 2015 draws from the state gas tax, which was changed from a sales tax to a per-gallon excise tax. The law also set new fees on heavy trucks and electric cars and a $5-per-night surcharge on hotel stays.
Floyd County's share next year is up more $80,000 from this year and over $150,000 from the 2017 allocation. Prior to the TFA, the county was averaging about $750,000 a year.
Rome and Cave Spring get separate awards. McCord said there are plans to resurface just over 15 miles of roadway in the unincorporated area with the county's LMIG money.
"We're hoping to do some additional roads from SPLOST, too," he told county commissioners. "I'll bring another list after the first of the year."
The special purpose, local option sales tax package approved in 2017 contains $4.5 million for county road and bridge repairs. Collections won't start until April, however, and the work will be spread out over several years.
The following 12 roads are slated for paving with state funds: Flowery Branch, from East Hermitage to the gravel section; Minshew Road be-tween Gaines and Bells Ferry roads; Culpepper Road from West Union to the county line; part of Everett Springs Road; Lovers Lane; Floyd Springs Road; Edgefield Drive; Midland Drive; Crossridge Drive; West Hermitage Road from Ga. 53 to Bells Ferry Road; Woodberry Drive; and Benton Drive from Garden Lakes Parkway to the dead end.
Rome and Floyd County have an agreement to share the cost of the Benton Drive project. Also, Floyd County is adding $143,590 to the fund to pave an additional 2.1-miles of Everett Springs Road, to the county line.
The oldest project on the list, Minshew Road, was last paved in 1987. While public works officials prioritize paving needs each year, three roads on the list were brought to their attention by citizen petitions: Flowery Branch, Lovers Lane and Floyd Springs Road.
McCord said the county is required to provide a 30-percent local match for the LMIG award. The state money will pay for the materials and the $351,779 match will be in the form of county crews' labor.