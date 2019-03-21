Rep. Katie Dempsey's bill creating a state database merging reports from an array of agencies is scheduled for a vote in the Senate this morning.
"It's first on the calendar, so I'm hoping we can get it wrapped up early," the Rome Republican said Thursday.
HB 197 would create a central warehouse of information — the Georgia Data Analytic Center — under the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget. Reports using aggregate data from all constituent services would be available to lawmakers, state agencies, academic institutions and public and private researchers.
If approved, the system is to be operational by Sept. 1. Dempsey said there's already a lot of interest from information technology companies and she expects competitive bids.
Lawmakers have six session days left to get their bills passed before the General Assembly ends for the year on April 2.
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Rome, saw two of his bills clear the Senate Thursday.
One lets volunteer fire departments place liens against non-subscribers who ask for help but later refuse to cover the cost. The other allows certified officers with the Georgia Department of Revenue use their state vehicles for off-duty security work if approved by their supervisor.
Lumsden's HB 33, extending the time military personnel serving overseas have to renew their Georgia weapons carry permits, could come up for a vote as early as today.
"I also presented SB 55 on the House floor for Senator Hufstetler. It passed unanimously ... It's been a good week so far," Lumsden said.
The bill by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, sets up a method for state system retirees to purchase a supplemental lifetime annuity. Lumsden also will carry legislation by Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, that would let people pre-pay their local property taxes in installments if the city or county adopts a resolution allowing it. SB 216 has not yet been scheduled for a vote.
Hufstetler has several other bills pending, including one attempting to regulate surprise medical bills that patients thought were covered by their insurance. SB 56 is awaiting action in the House Insurance Committee.
Two of his bills dealing with how tax collections are reported passed a House committee Thursday and are ready to be brought to the floor.
Dempsey carried SB 167, foster care legislation, through the House Thursday. The measure by Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, sets a six-month time limit for relatives of a child in foster care to offer the child a permanent home.
The limit is aimed at making life less disruptive for the children, who sometimes get shuttled back and forth between relatives and state care. Dempsey said it also acknowledges the bonds that can develop between a child and a foster family.
The bill was changed in the House — "Senator Brass was part of the discussion," Dempsey said — and will be sent back to the Senate for another vote.
Legislation changed after it passes one chamber goes back to the original body for agreement. If the chamber disagrees with the amended version, a conference committee is appointed to try to work out the differences before the session ends.