Otto Jabar Orr was convicted of attacking his wife in January 2015 while their 3-month-old son was in the room. After the attack he left the residence and wasn’t arrested until June that year.
He didn’t make any statement at the time of his arrest.
During his trial Orr testified, along with his sister and cousin, that he had struck his wife but only after she had hit him with a large glass ashtray “upside the head.”
During closing arguments, the prosecutor stated Orr “wants to now claim self-defense. I find that particularly convenient. He never told the story to the police, never once said: ‘Hey, wait, wait, wait. I’m the victim here. She came at me with an ashtray.’ I submit to you that this is something made up because he has an interest in the outcome of this case.”
At that time the trial court judge denied Orr’s objection and Orr was found guilty and sentenced as a repeat offender to serve five years.
In May 2017, the trial court granted a motion filed by Orr’s attorney requesting a new trial, arguing that the trial court erred when it denied Orr a mistrial after the prosecutor commented on Orr’s failure to come forward at the time of his arrest.
The state argues the rule the trial court used in granting a new trial to Orr is no longer used under Georgia’s new rules of evidence. The new rules have been set forth to more align with federal rules. In criminal cases, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has held, “The government may comment on a defendant’s silence if it occurred before the defendant was in custody and given Miranda warnings.”
Orr’s attorney argues the prosecutor’s comment on Orr’s failure to come forward was improper and inadmissible based on federal and Georgia law.