Starting a conversation about suicide
When “13 Reasons Why” premiered last year, there was a level of unpreparedness in responding to a topic which had just been launched into the mainstream in a way it had rarely been done before.
The Netflix series digs into the experiences of a teenager leading up to her suicide, which is depicted in a 3-minute scene at the end of the first season. And, as is the way with streaming services, the entire season was released at once, opening the door for the binge-watching of content which can be a trigger for some.
Following the show’s release, the Journal of the American Medical Association found “how to commit suicide” was being typed into search bars online 26 percent more than what is typically expected for that time. Concerns were expressed in thousands of articles about the show operating in a tunnel-vision manner of “glamorizing” the act.
“When (the show) first came out, we were all very unprepared,” said Noelle Beard, a suicide prevention specialist with Highland Rivers Health.
But now, with the release of the second season last month, that has changed, she said. The Georgia Department of Education has sent out a “13 Reasons Why Toolkit,” compiled by Suicide Awareness Voices of Education with the help of dozens of experts, to promote beneficial responses to the show. Materials from the toolkit can be read online at 13reasonswhytoolkit.org.
Also, producers of the show have compiled resources, including supplementary videos with actors from the show touching on points of a discussion guide for the series. This can be found at 13reasonswhy.info.
The influence of media on people who may be at-risk for suicide can be strong, Beard said, especially for those who may already feel isolated from support. What the series does not show is the portrayal of a way out, she continued, and the context that suicide is completely preventable.
“When people hear of hope and recovery that can instill hope and motivate recovery,” she said.
But Beard did say the series can help to pull the topic out from behind the curtain of the taboo and be the start of important conversations. And in this way she believes the show does provide a certain value, though, it could offer more.
"Suicide is still very taboo in our society and our communities here in Georgia," she said. "In order to reduce the stigma is through conversation. We have to continue to talk about it — empower people to stay safe and feel comfortable in asking the question."
For both the person experiencing suicidal thoughts and someone — a friend, parent or counselor — who can reach out to help them, getting to the point of having such a conversation can be difficult.
"It can be scary for everyone,” Beard said. “It makes us very vulnerable to think that something may be wrong."
In reaching out to someone who may be struggling, Beard said it’s important to remember not to oversimplify an issue, to not pass judgment and to be an open resource. But more than anything: Ask the question.
“It is a really common myth,” that asking about suicide will be a seed planted in someone’s head for them to commit the act, Beard said.
There have been 21 youth suicides reported to the GBI as of the first week of June, according to Trebor Randle, the special agent in charge of the Child Fatality Review Unit. None of the cases reported occurred in Floyd County.
“This is not a good trend,” he said in an email. “Fortunately I haven’t seen Floyd in these numbers.”
For 2016 and 2017, the CFR did not receive any reports of youth suicides, ages 5 to 17, in Floyd County — data on previous years are not broken down by county. However, it is possible a youth suicide in the county would not have been reported to the unit if a child was not sent for an autopsy with the GBI.
Last year, there were 43 youth suicides statewide reported to the CFR — Randle said this number could increase if more are reported before a July 1 deadline, as required by law. In both 2016 and 2015, 51 youth suicides were reported each year — this is 21 more than in 2014. For 2013, the CFR was notified of 36 cases.
From 2013 to 2017, the majority of youth suicides each year were filed under the 15-17 age group.
Beard is the supervisor of the Garrett Lee Smith suicide prevention grant, which provides federal funds for five years with the focus of reducing suicide events among those ages 10 to 24. Part of the services provided through the grant is no-cost QPR — Question, Persuade, Refer — training to direct people on how to effectively reach out to someone who may be at-risk, to raise awareness, and provide links to resources.
Trainings are open to all. To schedule one, contact zerosuicide@highlandrivers.org or Beard at noellbeard@highlandrivers.org.
The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 — the Georgia crisis line is 1-800-715-4225. The free, confidential service, which operates around-the-clock, can also be accessed through text, connecting those in need with a crisis counselor, by sending the message “REASON” or “HOME” to 741741.
On Monday, the Rome chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a meeting concerning the impact of suicide on those with mental illness and prevention tactics at First United Methodist Church at 202 E. Third Ave.
The meeting is open to the public, beginning at 6 p.m. and ending around 7:30 p.m. For more information call NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010.