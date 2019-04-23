For the first time in history, astonishing images of a black hole in the M87 Galaxy were revealed last week and a Rome-based data analytics company took those images a step further.
Rome-based Baker Street Scientific has run the images captured by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration through its proprietary algorithms to produce images that show some additional detail.
No one is more excited about the development of the new data than Tim Naddy, founder and CEO of Baker Street, who presented findings at Space Foundation’s 35th annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The Baker Street technology offers experts a new way to look at data. Naddy said his team isn’t any smarter than all of NASA’s astro engineers, but they do offer different ways to look at the same data and get a much different picture than what the experts might see at first glance.
According to NASA, a black hole is an extremely dense object from which no light can escape, and anything that comes within the black hole’s “event horizon” will be sucked in and not re-emerge because of the black hole’s powerful gravity. Because of this a black hole cannot be seen, but the hot matter that encircles it is extremely bright and appears to cast a shadow.
The original image of the M87 Galaxy does not offer a lot of resolution and many scientists believe the black hole is moving in a clockwise fashion, Naddy said. After running the data through different algorithms, Naddy’s team developed data that indicates the hole appears to be moving in a counter-clockwise direction.
The data also revealed that there is something happening inside the hole, and along the outer perimeter of the hole.
“Everybody is calling it a void on the internet,” Naddy said. “But you have to look deeper, this is not just a void.”
He doesn’t profess any specific knowledge, or even conjecture as to what some of the images actually show, but is more than willing to allow experts to examine the data and reach their own conclusions.
The other aspect of the story that has Naddy almost giddy is his hopes that this discovery and the excitement it has gotten will translate to additional interest in data analytics and STEM-related activities right here in Rome. He hopes discoveries like this might convince a fifth-grader in a local school to believe that they can make a difference in the world.
They can make a difference right here in Rome, he said, not from Silicon Valley in California or the Research Triangle in North Carolina.
The company is named after the address attributed to the abode of Sherlock Holmes, and the company applies analytics to everything from oil and gas exploration, financial services and even sports-related applications. The company is also doing work to help NFL teams analyze data related to potential picks in the draft coming up later this week, he said.