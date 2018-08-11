1st ‘Sac of Love’ provides weekend meal
In what they hope to make a yearly event, members of the Order of the Eastern Star HR Butler Chapter No. 96 gave out free sack lunches Saturday to support those struggling to find food on the weekend.
The “Sac of Love” event was held outside the group’s lodge off North Broad Street, with a table set up with lunches and bags of toiletries facing Smith Street.
Though the event did not start until 11 a.m., member Patresia Johnson said some of those frequenting local shelters were lining up by 8 a.m. She said providing the sack lunches, filled with ham and turkey sandwiches, juice, chips and nonperishable snack items, was aimed at supporting those who may not have food on the weekend, from single mothers with their kids to elderly residents.
In addition to having sack lunches on site, member Bridgett Montgomery went out delivering lunches and handing them out in other areas of the city.
The new event is one of several the order organizes and holds throughout the year, including the Thanksgiving Love Feast and awarding of scholarships to local students. The group, which has members from Floyd and surrounding counties, also provides community services to nursing homes.
Member Kristie Teasley said this event is just another way of extending aid to the community through their organization while showing love and care for those helped.
Johnson said lunches not taken Saturday will be donated.