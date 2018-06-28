1st female president of state NAACP to speak at banquet
The first woman elected to head the Georgia NAACP will be the keynote speaker at the local branch’s annual Freedom Fund Banquet, which carries the theme “Women of Freedom.”
The state NAACP President Phyllis Blake will address those attending Saturday’s major fundraiser, which supports the community activities organized by Rome-Floyd County NAACP.
"I felt like it was a good time to highlight the work of women in the NAACP,” said Samuel Malone, the president of the local branch. “We needed a woman's touch, a woman's perspective. This is a time we need to emphasize their part and their role and making sure they are appreciated.”
The event will be held in the Wilder Center at Rome First United Methodist Church at 202 E. Third Ave. A meet and greet will start at 6:30 p.m. The banquet will start at 7 p.m.
There are a limited number of tickets available. They cost $35 and are available for purchase at Kroger or by calling 706-204-4176.
This is the second consecutive year the president of the state NAACP has attended the event as the keynote speaker. Blake’s predecessor Francys Johnson — he resigned last summer and is currently the Democratic nominee for the 12th Congressional District seat in the midterm election — spoke at last year’s event. During last year’s banquet, Johnson emphatically addressed what he saw as the threat President Donald Trump posed to American values and encouraged citizens to stand up for truth and defend the constitution.
Blake, of Atlanta, previously served as the first vice president of the state NAACP and president of the Fayette County NAACP, as well as holding several posts at the national level of the organization’s corporate office.
Malone said this year’s banquet aims to highlight the role women have played in tirelessly carrying out the message and purpose of the NAACP, while offering expertise and knowledge to strengthen its impact. And the roles they played and continue to play have not always been brought into public recognition.
"The men get the credit. They’re the vocal part most times, out in front," Malone said. "They've had their moments."
At a local level, Malone specifically mentioned the work of Sandra Hudson, a past president and currently the executive director of the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, and Vice President Hilda Curtis.
“The support they have shown is strong,” Malone said.