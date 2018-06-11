Spranza earns spot on Dean’s List at Lees-McRae College
John Spranza IV, son of John and Deana Spranza of Silver Creek, was named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at Lees-McRae College to complete his sophomore year. Spranza was a 2016 graduate of Pepperell High School, plays on the men's soccer team for the Bobcats and was additionally named to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll for his academic performance. Lees-McRae College is a NCAA Division II institution located in Banner Elk, North Carolina.