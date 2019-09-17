High-speed air races could be an added attraction when Wings Over North Georgia air show returns to Rome in 2020.
The races pit pilots against each other in timed laps around a course marked by telephone-pole pylons stretching 50 feet into the sky.
A test run and evaluation for a Federal Aviation Administration observer was conducted over Labor Day weekend, according to John Cowman of JLC Air Show Management.
“It’s pretty cool beans ... We got a lot more bang than we expected,” he told the Floyd County Airport Commission Tuesday.
Cowman’s waiting for final approval before making an official announcement. Just two U.S. venues are currently certified to do public air racing events.
Reno, Nevada, just wrapped up its annual five-day STIHL National Championship Air Races on Sunday. Red Bull got into the game internationally in 2003 and has held air races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2016 — but the company is ending the promotional event.
“We’ll be the third. Then the second,” Cowman said.
Reno’s event has six categories, from biplanes to jets. The inaugural event at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport will likely feature sport-class planes, which are high-performance kit-built aircraft.
In Reno, the Sport Gold pilots clocked speeds well over 300 mph.
“These are seasoned, veteran aerobatic performers,” Cowman said.
The Wings Over North Georgia air show is typically held in October but Cowman put it on hiatus this year to redevelop his business plan.
“We stepped back to go forward,” he said.