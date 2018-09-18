2013 SPLOST project nearing end
Fifty-three new customers below the million-gallon tank are already online, served by a gravity feed, and should be getting their first bills in October. Hulsey said customers living above the tank will still have to wait for the pump station to be finished, which will happen before the end of the year.
"We're about 90-percent done," said Troy Atkins, assistant utilities administrator. "We probably have about 2,000 feet of (water) main left to be installed, two big bores still to drill."
The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package contained $5.8 million to install 15 miles of water lines and meters to connect the northern Floyd community to the system. The tank and pump station also are part of the project.
Hulsey said they'll likely use another $1.2 million from the water fund to pay the final bills.
Residents petitioned for the SPLOST funding because their wells were becoming contaminated, but officials determined there weren't enough customers to recoup the full cost of the project.
Of the 250 or so potential customers, Hulsey said 140 purchased meters at a discounted price for installation while the contractors were laying the line.
"But not all of them are going to activate the service right away," he said. "They won't do it unless they need it."
UWS, Inc. of Trion is installing the lines and meters, Rome-based Carver & Carver Plumbing won the pump station contract and Precom Corp. out of Florida handled the water tank.