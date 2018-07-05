Spirit of the Sun Festival coming Saturday
The new Spirit of the Sun Festival on Saturday is aimed at celebrating Rome’s three rivers, with a fishing tournament and paddle race planned, while also benefiting a local organization set on protecting them.
The event is part of the Downtown Rome Saturdays series, which marks the first Saturdays of the summer months, and all proceeds will go to the Coosa River Basin Initiative. And in addition to the activity on the rivers, several activities will take place around the confluence at Bridgepoint Plaza throughout the day.
The Kingfisher Classic fishing tournament will start the day at 7 a.m. — no motorized boats are allowed — with vessels launching from Grizzard Park, where check-in will start at 6 a.m. The tournament will span from the Etowah River at the park to Heritage Park on the Coosa River. Kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards and inflatable rafts are permitted for use in the tournament.
The tournament is open to anyone ages 18 or older, but minors can participate with permission from a parent or legal guardian. Each participant must have a fishing license and wear a personal flotation device.
Registration before Saturday can be done online by following the link at the festival’s website, spiritofthesunromega.com. It can also be done in-person at the CRBI office at 5 Broad St. The cost of entering the tournament is $25.
By the afternoon, the main event of the festival will have started. The Chieftain’s Challenge paddle race will begin from Heritage Park at 1 p.m., with racers on kayaks and stand-up paddleboards taking to the Coosa, Oostanaula and Etowah rivers.
The races for novice and recreational paddlers will be the 1-mile- and 3-mile races, and participants can make an attempt for winning cash and prizes. A 6-mile race is for experienced paddlers, and winners of it will be awarded with $250.
There will be six races in all, with those on paddleboards racing separately from those using vessels such as a kayak. Only those ages 18 or older can race.
The cost of entering a race is $30. Registration can be done online at paddleguru.com/races/chieftainschallenge before the event. People can register the day of the event as well, starting at noon, but they must do so 30 minutes before the race starts. Check-in also starts at noon.
Those wanting to take in the rivers without the physical exertion can buy tickets for the SweetWater Barge — the Roman Holiday — which will be serving up brews from SweetWater Brewing Co. and barbecue from Moe’s.
For $40 people can watch the races from the confluence, and also get a chance to find out more about the rivers. Boarding will happen at Heritage Park. Tickets can be purchased at freshtix.com/events/vip-sweetwater-barge-session-2.
Also starting at 1 p.m. are free yoga sessions at Bridgepoint Plaza. The sessions will run until 5 p.m., when the after-party for racers will start.
During the after-party, awards will be handed out and vendors will be set up. A free concert by Mario Diaz is open to the public. No coolers or outside drinks will be allowed for the event. Those over 21 wishing to purchase an alcoholic beverage can receive armbands to do so at Moe’s Original Bar B Que or River Dog Outpost.
Parking will be at Heritage Park and in downtown spaces. Also parking decks at Third Avenue, Fourth Avenue and Sixth Avenue can be used for free.
For questions please call the Rome Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email mtreglown@romega.us.