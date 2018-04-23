Spider Webb Drive fix may cost $250,000
The latest solution to ensure emergency access to Thankful Baptist Church when a school construction project closes Spider Webb Drive will cost an estimated $250,000.
City Manager Sammy Rich said the church and the adjacent property owner have agreed to let a road be built between them to connect with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. There's already a curb cut for right-in/right-out turns, but no paved surface.
"It will take about a day to do it," Rich told the Rome City Commission Monday night.
The board unanimously agreed to close a part of Spider Webb, which will be relocated closer to MLK Boulevard, and portions of Watters Street and Grady Avenue. The action is necessary to move the rights of way from where Rome City Schools is building the new Main Elementary School.
Members of Thankful Baptist have long expressed concerns that limiting church access to a single point — the entrance behind Dairy Queen — would be dangerous if an emergency arose. Pastor H.B. Young thanked commissioners Monday for working out a solution.
Rich said he is in talks with school officials about tapping the project construction fund for the cost of the road.
"Bottom line, the school can't get built if the city doesn't close the roads," he said.