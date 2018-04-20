Spider Webb Drive decision expected Monday
From rezoning requests to alcohol permit violations, the Rome City Commission has a slate of public hearings on its agenda Monday night.
Commissioners also are expected to allow comments before a decision on closing a section of Spider Webb Drive, although it’s not required by law.
Part of Watters Street and all of Grady Avenue also are scheduled to be closed, in connection with construction of the new Main Elementary School.
Members of Thankful Baptist Church have expressed safety concerns about the road plans, which would block access to the church. There would be just a single access point, off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive behind the Dairy Queen.
City Manager Sammy Rich said a meeting would be set up with Pastor H.B. Young and public works and public safety officials before the City Commission takes action.
Commissioners caucus at 5 p.m. Monday and start their regular session at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both meetings are public.
Also on the agenda are public hearings on rezoning requests from the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority that would allow duplexes to be built in East Rome.
Plans call for three brick duplexes — six units — on the southeast corner of Maple Street at East 14th Street. An existing house would be demolished and three lots combined for the complex. The entrance would be from Maple Street into a shared parking lot.
The site would be part of the Housing Authority’s project to replace the old public housing neighborhood at Spring Creek and East 14th streets. The main complex will have 60 units with a community pool and tennis courts.
Redmond Regional Medical Center also is asking for a special use permit to build a helipad on its campus, at the corner of Redmond Road and John Maddox Drive. Construction plans must be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission is recommending approval of both the housing authority’s rezoning and Redmond’s special use permit.
City Commissioners also will decide Monday if they’ll back a recommendation from the alcohol Control Commission to fine two convenience stores for selling beer to a minor.
Exxon/Heli Food Mart at 1928 Shorter Ave., and Morelos Supermarket at 1931 Shorter Ave., were two of the three venues cited during a state-led sting operation targeting 20 alcohol licensees last month.
ACC members recommended $500 fines for each store. The Circle K at 2221 Shorter Ave. received a letter of warning due to an extensive training program and corporate sanctions for the violation.