Spending slow in sole countywide contest
Democrat Stephanie Wright is challenging incumbent Republican Rhonda Wallace for the County Commission Post 1 seat. Reports on campaign finances covering April 1 through June 30 were due last week to the Floyd County Elections Department.
Wright reported $413 cash on hand left, after spending $20 on miscellaneous expenses and taking in $255 in small donations under $100.
Wallace got a $216 donation from state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler to reimburse her qualifying fee. She reported spending another $40, leaving her with $740 in her election account.
The dollar-amounts are a significant contrast to Dave Roberson's filing in the Floyd County Sheriff's race, which won't take place for another two years. Roberson reported accepting over $4,000 in donations so far and spending a little over $1,400.
The two other announced candidates for the 2020 race are Ronnie Kilgo and Tom Caldwell, who haven't yet submitted the Declaration Of Intent form required before accepting contributions.
Two other County Commission seats are up for election this year, but incumbent Republicans Larry Maxey and Scotty Hancock have no opposition.
Voters outside the city of Rome also will see two County Board of Education seats on their ballots. Republican incumbents Chip Hood and Tony Daniel drew no challengers and their names will appear alone for the District 1 and District 4 seats respectively.
Meanwhile, the Elections Department is focused on completing the runoff elections set for Tuesday. Early voting ends at 5 p.m. today at the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., or Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle.
All 25 precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Democrats are choosing their nominee for state school superintendent; Republicans are settling on their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state.
Andy Garner, chairman of the Floyd County Republican Party, said the winners of the GOP runoff will be added to the list of invitees to the organization's annual rally.
The fundraiser, held at the Tillman hangar at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, typically draws Republican candidates in all the state and local races. It's scheduled for Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Garner said they'll be selling barbecue from Duffy's Deli at $10 per person, capped at no more than $20 per family.