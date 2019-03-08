Plans for a wedding and special events venue in the Shannon community are going before the Floyd County Commission with a recommendation of approval.
Chyanne Russell is seeking a special-use permit for a 44-acre tract at 96 Hiram Road. A pavilion with restrooms and amenities would be constructed near a lake in the center of the picturesque farm, he said.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission is supporting the proposal, with one dissenting vote. Several members voiced concern that there would be just a single entrance off the dead-end Hiram Road, and Steve Miller wasn't swayed by Russell's reassurances.
Russell said there would be security at any events with more than 50 people and alcohol is not going to be allowed. He said he and his partner are envisioning mainly smaller and more sedate gatherings that won't be much of a disruption to the area.
"It's not going to be a party pad, so to speak, but so people could use it and enjoy the land," Russell told planning commission members during a Thursday public hearing.
County Commissioners are slated to decide on the permit following a public hearing at their March 26 meeting.
The Planning Commission also signed off on two other proposed land-use changes, both in the unincorporated area.
Kellilyn Gates is seeking community commercial zoning for a residentially zoned parcel at 200 Chatillon Road that currently houses Sweet Dreams Ultrasound Studio.
Planning Director Artagus Newell noted the lot at the entrance to Celanese Village has been used for office and commercial operations for years.
"The existing zoning is not appropriate for the building that's on the property," he said.
Also, a new plat with 16 parcels was submitted for an undeveloped 341.5-acre tract off Davis Road near Cave Spring. Newell said any subdivision of land into five or more parcels requires planning commission review but no change in the zoning is requested.
"It's just a sale split," said Tom Lindsey of Lindsey Auction Co.
Lindsey said the company is auctioning the estate of Bob Davis. Available parcel sizes range from about 6 acres to 60 acres.