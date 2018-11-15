A special Republican primary election shall be held on December 18 in the parts of Bartow and Floyd counties that comprise Georgia House District 14 to fill the Republican Party Nomination after the withdrawal of State Representative Christian Coomer.
A run-off, if needed, shall be held on January 15, 2019.
Qualifying for the special primary shall be held at 3110 Maple Drive, Suite 150, Atlanta, GA 30305. The dates and hours of qualifying will be Nov. 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. and to 5 p.m. and Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The qualifying fee shall be $400.00.
Nov. 19 is the last day to register to vote for all persons who are not registered to vote and who desire to vote in the Special Republican Primary Election.