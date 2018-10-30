Madison told the Rome News-Tribune two weeks ago that she was awaiting final plans for two buildings in the 500,000 square foot plus range. Tuesday, Ashley Capital Vice President Tim Schneider and Meredith Azar presented Madison and Lemmon with a real estate flyer that shows a 766,080-square-foot building which will be constructed first, followed by 1.1 million-square-foot building, which will be built after the first building is completed, or when a prospect comes forward and indicates a need for that much space.
Ashley Capital is the same firm which acquired, then modernized the old Mohawk distribution center in Shannon and spun it off to Big Time Products and Ball Container.
Grading work is already underway in Adairsville on the site for the 766,080-square-foot building. Schneider said he expected construction to begin within 30 days of being issued a construction permit.
Madison said that city engineers have responded to site plans and are awaiting a response from Ashley architects and engineers before issuing a permit. She told Schneider and Azar that city development standards have changed since the last construction in the industrial park. The city manager explained that, for example, sidewalks are now a requirement, but could possibly be waived if Ashley didn't feel compelled to add them to their project. That would require a variance which could delay the timetable slightly.
Schneider said the larger building is being considered as an opportunity for a build to suit development for the whomever may be the end user.
"Or we may pull the trigger and go spec," Schneider said.
He told Madison and Lemmon that he's had considerable interest from prospects for both buildings. He said the company had looked at several potential sites up the I-75 corridor for the new developments. "This one clearly out above all the others," Schneider said.
Lemmon said both buildings would be great products for her office to show to prospects. She explained the significance of a private developer moving forward with construction as beneficial to the end user who doesn't want to take the risks associated with site selection, permitting and construction. She said having the available space aids with speed to market which is becoming a major factor in industrial expansion projects.
The 766,080 square foot building will feature as 36-foot ceiling height, include 142 total dock doors and another 188 trailer staging spaces.
The Ashley Capital leaders explained that they hoped to be able to deliver the first of the two buildings by mid-summer of next year.