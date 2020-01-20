Rome concluded its four-day celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by reflecting on the history of the city and an emphasis on unity.
Hundreds gathered at City Hall on Monday to hear a number of elected officials speak on the legacy of King. The keynote speaker, DeKalb County Director of External Affairs Meredith Lilly, emphasized that community is key to end injustice.
“End the myth that all black people are lazy,” she said to the crowd. “End the myth that all white people hate black people. If we don’t stop the division … we will leave our next generation in disarray. A community divided will not stand.”
Lily is a member of the Theta Omicron Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., which is based in Rome. Many of AKA’s initiatives encourage people to vote in local and national elections. Lilly, who served as the regional political director on the Obama for America campaign, shared the sentiment with her sorority.
“We should be marching every day. We do not have the pleasure of waiting until tomorrow,” she said. “So you may ask ‘How do I act now?’ No. 1, we must vote. I know I’m preaching to the choir, but not voting is not an option.”
Lilly encouraged audience members to help people get registered to vote along with assisting people to get to the polls to vote.
Local speakers, including MLK Commission Vice Chair Alvin Jackson and Mayor Bill Collins, reflected on their time in Rome as teenagers before Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday was recognized as a holiday.
“I was paralyzed when the shot rang in Memphis,” Collins said about when he heard the news that King had been killed.
Jackson said he was part of a group that convinced Rome city commissioners in 1985 to make the third Monday of January a local holiday and not just a federal one.
“It was a night I’ll never forget,” he said. "There was some skepticism. After about four to six hours of back and forth, the vote was tied."
All of a sudden, Buddy Mitchell, a white city commissioner, said "we need this holiday," and broke the tie.
The holiday has been celebrated in Rome ever since.