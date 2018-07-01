South Rome project up for review
Plans to build four affordable homes along the north side of Pollock Street will go before the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission Thursday.
Charles Looney, executive director of the South Rome Redevelopment Corp., is asking for a zoning change — to single-family residential from multi-family residential — at 2, 4 and 6 Pollock St. and the corner lot at 826 Broad St.
The city has a $612,000 housing grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to build the homes and has tapped the SRRC to serve as the developer. When the houses are sold, the money is funneled back into Rome's Community Development Department to build more affordable homes.
The SRRC also is seeking a special use permit to put a community garden at 8 Pollock St. That's the last tract before the former Curtis Packing Co. acreage, which is slated to be redeveloped with a community boathouse.
The 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package contains $3.7 million for a "waterways" initiative. The project combines the new boathouse with an expansion of the Rome-Floyd ECO River Education Center at Ridge Ferry Park and riverside campsites for kayakers.
A formal budget has not yet been drafted for the project and collections for the 2017 SPLOST package won't start until April 1, 2019. However, the Pollock Street boathouse property on the Coosa River is considered the linchpin. The surrounding meadows are slated to be maintained as a second ECO Center site and the SRRC eventually plans a park there.
The Planning Commission meets at 2:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Following public hearings on each proposal, the citizen board makes recommendations to the Rome or Floyd County commissions.
Also in Rome is a request from Howard Alexander Jr. for multi-family residential zoning of the house at 704 Lee Ave.
The property is next to the eight-unit gated rental community Alexander won approval for in March 2009.
Several rezoning applications in the unincorporated part of the county also are on Thursday's agenda.
Rhinehart Equipment Co., at 3556 Martha Berry Highway, is requesting community commercial zoning for property to the north and south of its existing tract.
The undeveloped property on Beard Drive and off Old Dalton Road is currently zoned for suburban-residential use. The company sells and rents tractors, excavators, lawn mowers and other outdoor machinery.
Two tracts to the north of Richard B. Russell Regional Airport are also up for rezoning, to light-industrial from agricultural-residential use.
The land at McGrady Road and Jones Mill Road are owned by Floyd County and will become part of the buffer safety zone when the airport's main runway is extended another 1,200 feet.
Bids for the construction project, which will accommodate almost all new corporate jets, were due Friday. The work will be funded through a Federal Aviation Administration grant and a $5.7 million earmark in the 2013 SPLOST package.