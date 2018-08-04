SoulFest draws music lovers to Ridge Ferry park
"We just feel so blessed that the weather changed in our favor," said Bill Collins, one of the primary organizers of the event which benefits the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, 41 Washington Drive in North Rome. He brought in several new groups this year including Zapp from Dayton, Ohio, and Atlanta's Just Three along with Bobby Miller and his Prince and Michael Jackson Experience. Miller covers Michael Jackson in one set on stage and Prince during a separate performance.
Collins, a longtime Rome city commissioner, said that pre-sales of tickets this year were much better than last year when around 6,000 turned out for the event.
The KAB Center hosts several African-American organizations ranging from the 100 Black men of Northwest Georgia, to the local chapter of the NAACP, Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Northwest Georgia and Delta Sigma Theta sorority.
"They do so much for kids, scholarships and just about anything that can be done to help the community."
DJ Samuell Davis, who like Collins, serves on the city council in Douglasville, was back again this year to entertain the audience between band sets on the stage. He said this was a great event for Rome and Northwest Georgia.
"This is good to get everybody out," Davis said.
The Zapp Band, which has been around since the late 1970s, was the headliner for the event and last band on stage Saturday night. The group is known for high-energy performances featuring classic R&B tunes, electro-boogie, techno funk favorites.
Cecilia 'CeCe' Slaton, Rome, brought her Jewels Unlimited 5 booth out to the event and was among the vendors who were attracting more and more people as the heat and humidity of the afternoon faded with the sunset.
While the adults enjoyed the music in lawn chairs under tents and trees, children were able to take advantage of several inflatables that were set up around the perimeter of the park throughout the day.