WIN is hosting an Osteoporosis Workshop in Rome on Thursday aimed at giving residents the tools they need to combat the disease. Experts in medicine, nursing, physical therapy and nutrition are lined up to provide practical information and local resources.
“Just exercising and taking calcium isn’t enough,” Sharon Baker said. Baker is the president and founder of the Women’s Information Network. “The stakes are high and the risk are worth learning about.”
“We’ll practice stretches and exercises, talk about T scores, learn how to prevent falls and fractures and have a high-calcium lunch,” Baker said. “The workshop looks at the whole gamut, from prevention through treatment, and it will be in understandable terms.”
The workshop runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Georgia Northwestern Technical College auditorium. The $10 cost covers lunch and workbooks. Those who wish to RSVP may call Baker at 706-506-2000.