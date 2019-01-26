The condition of one of the five shooting victims from Rockmart has been upgraded a level over the weekend, according to local officials.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier said that marked progress in the condition of Peerless Brown was made between Friday and Saturday, and that he has been upgraded from critical to serious but stable condition.
Brown remains the only surviving victim of a double shooting, each resulting in a double homicide that left four dead in a three-block area in Rockmart on Thursday night.
The community around Williamson Street held prayer services on Friday afternoon and evening following the shootings in remembrance of Helen Rose Mitchell, 48, and Jaequnn Davis, 19, of Williamson Street, and Arkeyla Perry, 24, and Dadrian Cummings, 26, of Rome Street.
Police remain on the hunt for the sole suspect in the shooting, 27-year-old Daylon Delon Gamble. His last known whereabouts were in Bartow County, where he dumped a black Ford truck stolen from the Williamson Street address. Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells said on Saturday morning that local, state and federal officials were still looking far and wide for Gamble.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts are encouraged to immediately call their local 911 dispatchers and provide police with information. Gamble is wanted on four murder charges filed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation early Friday morning.
He is to be considered armed and dangerous.