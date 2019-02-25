Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen released an updated list of road closures Monday morning.
The roads will be monitored regularly to determine if they are safe to use. Silver Hill Road remains closed due to a mudslide but crews are working on it and hope to have it navigable today.
"Please do not move signs or barricades or drive through the areas until inspected and opened by Public Works," Skeen said.
The following roads are closed because of flooding:
Old Dalton Road, in three areas: Between Jones Mill Road and Troutman Road; between Ga. 140 and Horton Bend Road; and between Vernon Road and Ga. 156.
Old River Road between Ga. 20 and the boat ramp. The area between Looney and Fosters Bend is open but posted to warn of high water.
Collier Road - 100 block
Livingston Road - 800 block
Blacks Bluff Road just past the Floyd County Prison, between Park Road and Walker Mountain Road.
Thomas Bluff Road at the Gordon County line