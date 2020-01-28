Blowing litter and traffic congestion at the Walker Mountain Landfill were the topics of the day Tuesday at the Rome-Floyd County Solid Waste Commission meeting.
One is a matter of environmental quality and the other has become a safety issue, according to Lee Stone, the director of solid waste processing and disposal.
Stone said it's difficult to control the 126,000 tons of garbage and inert materials that came into that main landfill alone last year.
Add to that the rain turning the 1,000-acre landscape into mud, the wind picking up every piece of loose litter as it's dumped atop the hill, and the more than 60 car-loads of household garbage coming in through the gate each day.
"It's a constant battle trying to keep the mud in check," Stone said, adding that even with a hydroseeder running all day, he couldn't keep everything covered. "And because of the new construction, I've got 50 trucks a day hauling inert material and garbage trucks bringing garbage."
Stone said the prevalence of litter at the landfill was the one main concern the Georgia Environmental Protection Division inspector had during his three visits last year that earned the department a perfect score of 100 each time.
"We really need to put something in place," Stone said. "I need more inmate crews, except really the issue is the inmates. If it rains, they don't work. If it's too sunny, they don't work. If it's too cold, they don't work. There are too many stipulations as to why they stay in the van. I realize it's just part of having an inmate crew that you don't pay anything for. You just don't get a whole lot of work out of them."
County Manager Jamie McCord said finding a reliable work force to help with the litter has been plaguing the county for the past 20 years.
McCord suggested establishing a contract with Floyd County Prison for daily trash pick-up at a yearly cost of up to about $50,000.
There's also the constant back-up of vehicles going into the Walker Mountain facility due to the scale house being within 100 feet of the gate.
The commission discussed possibly targeting future special purpose, local option sales tax funds to either reconfigure the design of the entryway or create another dumping area for household garbage.
"I just worry there's going to be an accident out there," County Commissioner Allison Watters said after City Engineer Aaron Carroll pointed out the blind hill leading down to the landfill entrance. "People travel too fast on that road."
Educating the public about using remote sites such as Berryhill in west Floyd County -- instead of Walker Mountain -- also should be a priority, City Commissioner Sundai Stevenson said.
"If we could eliminate the 50 to 80 loads a day of bagged household garbage that come into Walker Mountain, it would eliminate a lot of my congestion," Stone said. "I've had people drive right past Berryhill and come to Walker Mountain because they don't know the Berryhill Remote Site is there."